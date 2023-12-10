The San Jose Sharks, Tomas Hertl included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Hertl in the Sharks-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tomas Hertl vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

In Hertl's 26 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Hertl has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has an assist in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hertl has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Hertl Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 64 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 26 Games 6 23 Points 4 9 Goals 1 14 Assists 3

