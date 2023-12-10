The Chicago Blackhawks, with Tyler Johnson, take the ice Sunday against the Washington Capitals at United Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blackhawks-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -13.

In five of 26 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johnson has an assist in four of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johnson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnson Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 26 Games 2 10 Points 2 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

