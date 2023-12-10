Can we count on Tyler Toffoli finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toffoli stats and insights

In eight of 25 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated four goals and four assists.

Toffoli averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 17:44 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.