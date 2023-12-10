Can we count on Tyler Toffoli finding the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toffoli stats and insights

  • In eight of 25 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated four goals and four assists.
  • Toffoli averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:52 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 23:20 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 5-4
11/25/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 17:44 Home W 7-2
11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:37 Home L 2-1
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:57 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.