The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Toffoli has a goal in eight games this year out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Toffoli has a point in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 25 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 25 Games 3 21 Points 0 12 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

