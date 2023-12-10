Tyler Toffoli Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 10
The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, will be in action Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Tyler Toffoli vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
|Devils vs Oilers Prediction
|Devils vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Oilers Player Props
|Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Devils vs Oilers
Toffoli Season Stats Insights
- In 25 games this season, Toffoli has averaged 17:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.
- Toffoli has a goal in eight games this year out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Toffoli has a point in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.
- In nine of 25 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Toffoli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.
- Toffoli has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Toffoli Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 83 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|25
|Games
|3
|21
|Points
|0
|12
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
