Sunday's contest features the USC Trojans (5-3) and the Long Beach State Beach (6-4) matching up at Galen Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-69 win for heavily favored USC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no set line.

USC vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Galen Center

USC vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 83, Long Beach State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-14.5)

USC (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.2

USC has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Long Beach State is 4-4-0. The Trojans have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Beach have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans average 78.9 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (196th in college basketball). They have a +61 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

USC pulls down 32.9 rebounds per game (195th in college basketball) compared to the 32.3 of its opponents.

USC connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 37.1% rate (60th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from deep.

The Trojans average 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (112th in college basketball), and give up 88.4 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

USC forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (250th in college basketball action).

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game (posting 78.0 points per game, 124th in college basketball, and allowing 76.2 per outing, 294th in college basketball) and have a +18 scoring differential.

Long Beach State wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It grabs 33.9 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6.

Long Beach State knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball), 3.9 fewer than its opponents.

Long Beach State has committed 1.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.3 (277th in college basketball) while forcing 15.2 (39th in college basketball).

