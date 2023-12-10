The Long Beach State Beach (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

USC is 4-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Trojans are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach sit at 148th.

The 78.9 points per game the Trojans score are just 2.7 more points than the Beach allow (76.2).

USC is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Long Beach State Stats Insights

The Beach are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.6% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Long Beach State has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.

The Beach are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 192nd.

The Beach's 78.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 71.3 the Trojans allow to opponents.

When Long Beach State allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 5-2.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

USC put up 76.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.

The Trojans surrendered 66.8 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 when playing on the road.

USC averaged 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.0 more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.

At home, the Beach conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 80.4.

Beyond the arc, Long Beach State drained more triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (4.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (28.2%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center 12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena 12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center 12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena 12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule