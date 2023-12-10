The Long Beach State Beach (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • USC is 4-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach sit at 148th.
  • The 78.9 points per game the Trojans score are just 2.7 more points than the Beach allow (76.2).
  • USC is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • The Beach are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.6% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • Long Beach State has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
  • The Beach are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 192nd.
  • The Beach's 78.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 71.3 the Trojans allow to opponents.
  • When Long Beach State allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 5-2.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC put up 76.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
  • The Trojans surrendered 66.8 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 when playing on the road.
  • USC averaged 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.0 more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Beach conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 80.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Long Beach State drained more triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (4.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (28.2%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga L 89-76 MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/19/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 @ Montana State W 75-69 Worthington Arena
12/2/2023 Sacramento State W 83-73 Walter Pyramid
12/6/2023 Life Pacific W 88-66 Walter Pyramid
12/10/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
12/19/2023 Cal State Dominguez Hills - Walter Pyramid
12/28/2023 @ CSU Fullerton - Titan Gym

