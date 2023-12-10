How to Watch USC vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Long Beach State Beach (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
USC vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Beach have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- USC is 4-2 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Beach sit at 148th.
- The 78.9 points per game the Trojans score are just 2.7 more points than the Beach allow (76.2).
- USC is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.2 points.
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- The Beach are shooting 46.6% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.6% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
- Long Beach State has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.6% from the field.
- The Beach are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 192nd.
- The Beach's 78.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 71.3 the Trojans allow to opponents.
- When Long Beach State allows fewer than 78.9 points, it is 5-2.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- USC put up 76.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.0 points per contest.
- The Trojans surrendered 66.8 points per game at home, compared to 66.2 when playing on the road.
- USC averaged 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.0 more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.
- At home, the Beach conceded 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 80.4.
- Beyond the arc, Long Beach State drained more triples on the road (4.5 per game) than at home (4.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (28.2%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 72-70
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 89-76
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Montana State
|W 75-69
|Worthington Arena
|12/2/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 83-73
|Walter Pyramid
|12/6/2023
|Life Pacific
|W 88-66
|Walter Pyramid
|12/10/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|12/19/2023
|Cal State Dominguez Hills
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
