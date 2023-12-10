The Long Beach State Beach (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Long Beach State matchup.

USC vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Long Beach State Moneyline BetMGM USC (-14.5) 157.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel USC (-13.5) 156.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

USC vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends

USC has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over four out of five times this season.

Long Beach State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Beach games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate USC considerably higher (29th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (39th).

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

