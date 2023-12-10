USC vs. Long Beach State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 10
The Long Beach State Beach (6-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the USC Trojans (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Galen Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Long Beach State matchup.
USC vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Long Beach State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-14.5)
|157.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-13.5)
|156.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
USC vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends
- USC has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Trojans games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
- Long Beach State is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- Beach games have hit the over five out of eight times this year.
USC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Sportsbooks rate USC considerably higher (29th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (39th).
- USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.