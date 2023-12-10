USC vs. Long Beach State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The USC Trojans (4-2) face the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
USC vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Harrison Hornery: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
USC vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|190th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|76.3
|164th
|116th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|79.1
|319th
|189th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|32.1
|235th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|131st
|126th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|6.1
|278th
|178th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.9
|205th
|317th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|14.9
|340th
