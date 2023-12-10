The USC Trojans (4-2) face the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

USC vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other USC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Players to Watch

  • Boogie Ellis: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Collier: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Harrison Hornery: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Players to Watch

  • Ellis: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Collier: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK
  • Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Hornery: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank
190th 74.8 Points Scored 76.3 164th
116th 67.2 Points Allowed 79.1 319th
189th 33.2 Rebounds 32.1 235th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 131st
126th 8.0 3pt Made 6.1 278th
178th 13.3 Assists 12.9 205th
317th 14.2 Turnovers 14.9 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.