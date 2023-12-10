The USC Trojans (4-2) face the Long Beach State Beach (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

USC vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other USC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Harrison Hornery: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Ellis: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Collier: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Morgan: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.3 BLK Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Hornery: 4.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

USC Rank USC AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 190th 74.8 Points Scored 76.3 164th 116th 67.2 Points Allowed 79.1 319th 189th 33.2 Rebounds 32.1 235th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 131st 126th 8.0 3pt Made 6.1 278th 178th 13.3 Assists 12.9 205th 317th 14.2 Turnovers 14.9 340th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.