The Long Beach State Beach (6-4) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the USC Trojans (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Galen Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 157.5.

USC vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -14.5 157.5

USC vs Long Beach State Betting Records & Stats

The Trojans are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

USC has played as a favorite of -1400 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Trojans, based on the moneyline, is 93.3%.

Long Beach State has gone 4-4-0 ATS this year.

The Beach have played as an underdog of +800 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Long Beach State has an implied victory probability of 11.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

USC vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 1 20% 78.9 156.9 71.3 147.5 147.1 Long Beach State 3 37.5% 78.0 156.9 76.2 147.5 151.8

Additional USC vs Long Beach State Insights & Trends

The Trojans put up 78.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 76.2 the Beach give up.

USC is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 76.2 points.

The Beach's 78.0 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 71.3 the Trojans give up.

Long Beach State has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 71.3 points.

USC vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 3-2-0 2-1 4-1-0 Long Beach State 4-4-0 1-0 5-3-0

USC vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Long Beach State 15-2 Home Record 9-5 5-5 Away Record 6-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

