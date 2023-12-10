When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, will Warren Foegele score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

  • In three of 24 games this season, Foegele has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
  • Foegele has zero points on the power play.
  • Foegele's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 90 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Foegele recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 13:30 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:37 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:35 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:13 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:51 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:53 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:01 Home W 4-3 OT

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

