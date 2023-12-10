Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County Today - December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Waukesha County, Wisconsin? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Northwestern Academies at DME Academy
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on December 10
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
