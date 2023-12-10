The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eklund's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

William Eklund vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 18:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In six of 27 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 27 games this season, Eklund has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Eklund has an assist in six of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 64 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 27 Games 2 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

