How to Watch the Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Kohl Center. This contest is at 2:30 PM ET on BTN.
Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Wisconsin vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes put up an average of 88.8 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 61.5 the Badgers give up.
- Iowa has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Wisconsin is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 88.8 points.
- The 66.1 points per game the Badgers record are only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (64.4).
- When Wisconsin scores more than 64.4 points, it is 4-0.
- Iowa is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Badgers are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede to opponents (36.7%).
- The Hawkeyes shoot 50.9% from the field, 16.9% higher than the Badgers concede.
Wisconsin Leaders
- Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Ronnie Porter: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)
- Sania Copeland: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Brooke Schramek: 8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Boston College
|W 82-72
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 75-54
|Kohl Center
|12/3/2023
|Butler
|L 59-51
|Kohl Center
|12/10/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/13/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
