The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when visiting the Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Kohl Center. This contest is at 2:30 PM ET on BTN.

Wisconsin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 2

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes put up an average of 88.8 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 61.5 the Badgers give up.

Iowa has put together a 9-0 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

Wisconsin is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 88.8 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Badgers record are only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (64.4).

When Wisconsin scores more than 64.4 points, it is 4-0.

Iowa is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 66.1 points.

The Badgers are making 42.0% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede to opponents (36.7%).

The Hawkeyes shoot 50.9% from the field, 16.9% higher than the Badgers concede.

Wisconsin Leaders

Serah Williams: 15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Ronnie Porter: 10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.0 STL, 35.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Sania Copeland: 10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

10.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Brooke Schramek: 8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

8.8 PTS, 36.9 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) D'Yanis Jimenez: 9.7 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

Wisconsin Schedule