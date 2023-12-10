Can we count on Zach Hyman scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145

Hyman stats and insights

  • In nine of 23 games this season, Hyman has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • On the power play, Hyman has accumulated four goals and two assists.
  • He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have conceded 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Hyman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:44 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 3 3 0 18:39 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 2 0 2 18:48 Away W 3-1
11/26/2023 Ducks 3 2 1 19:10 Home W 8-2
11/24/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 18:31 Away W 5-0
11/22/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 20:22 Away L 6-3
11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:32 Away L 5-3
11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 6-4
11/15/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:20 Home W 4-1

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

