The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman among them, meet the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Considering a wager on Hyman in the Oilers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Zach Hyman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In nine of 23 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hyman has a point in 15 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points eight times.

Hyman has an assist in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Hyman goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 23 Games 2 28 Points 1 15 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

