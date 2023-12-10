Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 10
The Edmonton Oilers, Zach Hyman among them, meet the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Considering a wager on Hyman in the Oilers-Devils matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Zach Hyman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- Hyman has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).
- In nine of 23 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Hyman has a point in 15 games this season (out of 23), including multiple points eight times.
- Hyman has an assist in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- The implied probability is 65.4% that Hyman goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hyman Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 90 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|23
|Games
|2
|28
|Points
|1
|15
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|1
