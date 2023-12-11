Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect A.J. Greer to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Greer stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
- Greer's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|11:25
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:32
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.