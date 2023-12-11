In the upcoming tilt versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect A.J. Greer to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Greer has scored one goal on the power play.

Greer's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Greer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:44 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:03 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:20 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:34 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 11:25 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:34 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

