Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
Should you wager on Adam Ruzicka to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Monday at 9:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In three of 22 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ruzicka averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 81 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|10:12
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|8:58
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|6:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|10:02
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|6:34
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
