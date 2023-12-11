Can we expect Alexander Romanov lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
  • Romanov has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 2.2% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:41 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:44 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:52 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

