For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Lee stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Lee has scored two goals on the power play.

Lee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Lee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 2 2 0 14:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:46 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:27 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:24 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:39 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:30 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.