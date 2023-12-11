Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 11?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anders Lee a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- In six of 26 games this season, Lee has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- Lee has scored two goals on the power play.
- Lee averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Lee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|2
|2
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|15:48
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:24
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
