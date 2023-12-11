Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to bet on Lee's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anders Lee vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee's plus-minus this season, in 15:04 per game on the ice, is 0.

Lee has scored a goal in six of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lee has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Lee has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 26 games played.

Lee's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of Lee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 10 Points 4 7 Goals 3 3 Assists 1

