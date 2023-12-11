Andrew Mangiapane and the Calgary Flames will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Fancy a wager on Mangiapane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:12 per game on the ice, is -1.

Mangiapane has scored a goal in four of 26 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Mangiapane has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 26 games this season, Mangiapane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Mangiapane goes over his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mangiapane has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 81 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 26 Games 4 14 Points 1 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

