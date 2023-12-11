Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashland County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ashland County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mellen Middle-High School at Butternut High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Butternut, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
