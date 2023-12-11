Can we count on Auston Matthews scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Matthews stats and insights

Matthews has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:15 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.