Can we count on Auston Matthews scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Matthews stats and insights

  • Matthews has scored in nine of 24 games this season, and had multiple goals in six of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 4.1 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Matthews recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Predators 2 2 0 21:41 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:13 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 2 2 0 23:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:43 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:15 Home W 2-1 SO
11/25/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:15 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Wild 2 1 1 21:18 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:14 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 5-2

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

