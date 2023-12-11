The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, take the ice Monday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Matthews against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Auston Matthews vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews has averaged 21:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In Matthews' 24 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 13 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points 10 times.

Matthews has an assist in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Matthews' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is a 53.5% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 27 Points 3 18 Goals 2 9 Assists 1

