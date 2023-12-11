Auston Matthews Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders - December 11
The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Auston Matthews, take the ice Monday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Matthews against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Auston Matthews vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Matthews Season Stats Insights
- Matthews has averaged 21:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- In Matthews' 24 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Matthews has a point in 13 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points 10 times.
- Matthews has an assist in eight of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Matthews' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.
- There is a 53.5% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Matthews Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 82 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|3
|27
|Points
|3
|18
|Goals
|2
|9
|Assists
|1
