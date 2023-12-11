Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, is Blake Coleman a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in seven of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Coleman has no points on the power play.
- Coleman averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Coleman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:52
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
