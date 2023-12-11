The Calgary Flames, Blake Coleman among them, play the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Coleman's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Blake Coleman vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Coleman has averaged 15:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

In seven of 27 games this season, Coleman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Coleman has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Coleman has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Coleman's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Coleman has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Coleman Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 81 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 27 Games 4 16 Points 1 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

