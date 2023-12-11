In the upcoming tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Bo Horvat to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in seven of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Horvat's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:23 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 3 2 1 18:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:06 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 17:41 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 21:15 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:55 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:38 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:24 Away W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.