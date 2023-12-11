Bo Horvat Game Preview: Islanders vs. Maple Leafs - December 11
Bo Horvat will be among those in action Monday when his New York Islanders play the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Horvat against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bo Horvat vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Prediction
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Horvat Season Stats Insights
- Horvat has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- Horvat has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 16 of 25 games this season, Horvat has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- In 12 of 25 games this season, Horvat has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Horvat has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Horvat Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|2
|24
|Points
|1
|9
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.