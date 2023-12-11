Bo Horvat will be among those in action Monday when his New York Islanders play the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Horvat against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of info to help.

Bo Horvat vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Horvat Season Stats Insights

Horvat has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Horvat has scored a goal in a game seven times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 16 of 25 games this season, Horvat has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 25 games this season, Horvat has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Horvat has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Horvat Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 2 24 Points 1 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

