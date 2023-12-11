Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will be in action on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Looking to wager on Nelson's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brock Nelson vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nelson Season Stats Insights

Nelson has averaged 17:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

In Nelson's 26 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Nelson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Nelson has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Nelson goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nelson Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 76 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 19 Points 2 10 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.