Nikola Vucevic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks meet at Fiserv Forum on Monday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +112)

Monday's points prop bet for Antetokounmpo is 32.5 points. That's 2.3 more than his season average of 30.2.

He has collected 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average (25.6).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Monday.

Lillard's assists average -- 6.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -164)

The 13.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Monday is 0.3 higher than his season scoring average, which is 13.2.

He has collected five boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Lopez averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +118)

Monday's prop bet for Vucevic is 19.5 points, 3.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Vucevic has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Vucevic, at 0.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Monday.

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: +122) 0.5 (Over: -161)

The 21.8 points DeMar DeRozan has scored per game this season is 3.7 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (25.5).

He has grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

DeRozan's year-long assist average -- five per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

DeRozan's 0.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

