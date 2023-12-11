The Toronto Maple Leafs, Calle Jarnkrok included, will face the New York Islanders on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Jarnkrok against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Maple Leafs vs Islanders Game Info

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok's plus-minus this season, in 15:26 per game on the ice, is +9.

Jarnkrok has scored a goal in five of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 24 games this season, Jarnkrok has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 24 games this season, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 3 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

