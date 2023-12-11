Calle Jarnkrok Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Islanders - December 11
The Toronto Maple Leafs, Calle Jarnkrok included, will face the New York Islanders on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Jarnkrok against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.
Calle Jarnkrok vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)
Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights
- Jarnkrok's plus-minus this season, in 15:26 per game on the ice, is +9.
- Jarnkrok has scored a goal in five of 24 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 12 of 24 games this season, Jarnkrok has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- In eight of 24 games this season, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Jarnkrok going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.
Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 82 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|24
|Games
|3
|14
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|0
