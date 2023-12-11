Can we expect Casey Cizikas finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In three of 26 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Maple Leafs.

Cizikas has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.7 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 5-4 SO

Islanders vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

