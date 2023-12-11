Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 11?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Casey Mittelstadt going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|23:21
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.