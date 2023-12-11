Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. Does a bet on Mittelstadt interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:09 per game on the ice, is 0.

In six of 28 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 16 of 28 games this year, Mittelstadt has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Mittelstadt goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 77 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 28 Games 2 22 Points 0 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.