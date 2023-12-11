Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
When the Calgary Flames face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Christopher Tanev score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|18:38
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
