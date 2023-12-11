When the Calgary Flames face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 9:30 PM ET, will Christopher Tanev score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tanev stats and insights

Tanev has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (zero shots).

Tanev has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Tanev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:00 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:23 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 18:38 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:11 Away W 4-3 OT

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

