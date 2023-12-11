When the Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor Clifton score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

  • Clifton is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
  • Clifton has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:21 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:59 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 6-2
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 3-2

Sabres vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

