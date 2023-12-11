Will Connor Clifton Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 11?
When the Buffalo Sabres play the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Connor Clifton score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Clifton stats and insights
- Clifton is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Clifton has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 77 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Clifton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:21
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.