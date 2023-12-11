Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 11?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Will Connor Zary find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Zary stats and insights
- In five of 17 games this season, Zary has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Zary averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.7%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Zary recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:54
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:14
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|18:18
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
Flames vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
