The Calgary Flames, including Connor Zary, will be on the ice Monday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. There are prop bets for Zary available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Connor Zary vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Zary Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Zary has averaged 14:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Zary has a goal in five of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zary has a point in 10 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 17 games this season, Zary has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Zary's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Zary going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zary Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 17 Games 1 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

