Will Conor Timmins Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 11?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the New York Islanders. Is Conor Timmins going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600
Timmins stats and insights
- Timmins is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Timmins has zero points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
