On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the New York Islanders. Is Conor Timmins going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Conor Timmins score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Timmins stats and insights

Timmins is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Timmins has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 82 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 20.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN and ESPN+

MSGSN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

