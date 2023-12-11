Monday's game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) at Matadome is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-72, with Utah Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 11.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 73, CSU Northridge 72

Spread & Total Prediction for CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah Tech (-0.2)

Utah Tech (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.5

CSU Northridge has a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Utah Tech, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Matadors have a 1-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Trailblazers have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors average 80.4 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +106 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

CSU Northridge grabs 45.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 15.1 boards per game.

CSU Northridge hits 4.9 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball) while shooting 31.0% from deep (273rd in college basketball). It is making 3.3 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game while shooting 29.5%.

The Matadors rank 182nd in college basketball by averaging 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 24th in college basketball, allowing 80.9 points per 100 possessions.

CSU Northridge has committed 15.4 turnovers per game (355th in college basketball play), 2.5 more than the 12.9 it forces on average (123rd in college basketball).

Utah Tech Performance Insights

The Trailblazers put up 69.3 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 71.6 per contest (197th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Utah Tech is 249th in the country at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.2 its opponents average.

Utah Tech hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 37.9% rate (42nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 33.0% from deep.

Utah Tech has lost the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 14.9 (347th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (101st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.