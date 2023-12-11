The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) take on the CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matadome. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

This season, the Matadors have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have made.

CSU Northridge has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Matadors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 250th.

The 80.4 points per game the Matadors score are 8.8 more points than the Trailblazers give up (71.6).

CSU Northridge has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Utah Tech Stats Insights

The Trailblazers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.5% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Utah Tech has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.5% from the field.

The Trailblazers are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 15th.

The Trailblazers score only 0.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Matadors give up to opponents (68.7).

Utah Tech has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

CSU Northridge is putting up 86.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.0 more points than it is averaging in road games (76.0).

When playing at home, the Matadors are ceding 11.5 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (73.8).

CSU Northridge is making 4.8 threes per game with a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.0, 32.1%).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Utah Tech averaged 7.6 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (72.3).

At home, the Trailblazers allowed 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).

Beyond the arc, Utah Tech made fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 @ Pacific W 80-69 Alex G. Spanos Center 12/2/2023 @ Northern Colorado L 75-71 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center 12/7/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 92-54 Matadome 12/11/2023 Utah Tech - Matadome 12/19/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion 12/22/2023 Montana State - Matadome

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule