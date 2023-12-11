How to Watch CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) take on the CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matadome. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
CSU Northridge Stats Insights
- This season, the Matadors have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have made.
- CSU Northridge has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Matadors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 250th.
- The 80.4 points per game the Matadors score are 8.8 more points than the Trailblazers give up (71.6).
- CSU Northridge has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Utah Tech Stats Insights
- The Trailblazers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.5% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Utah Tech has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.5% from the field.
- The Trailblazers are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 15th.
- The Trailblazers score only 0.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Matadors give up to opponents (68.7).
- Utah Tech has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.
CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison
- CSU Northridge is putting up 86.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.0 more points than it is averaging in road games (76.0).
- When playing at home, the Matadors are ceding 11.5 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (73.8).
- CSU Northridge is making 4.8 threes per game with a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.0, 32.1%).
Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Utah Tech averaged 7.6 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (72.3).
- At home, the Trailblazers allowed 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
- Beyond the arc, Utah Tech made fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (40.6%) as well.
CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Pacific
|W 80-69
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|L 75-71
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/7/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 92-54
|Matadome
|12/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Matadome
|12/19/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Matadome
Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 65-53
|Burns Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|W 72-69
|CBU Events Center
|12/9/2023
|Idaho
|L 63-62
|Burns Arena
|12/11/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/16/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Colorado
|-
|CU Events Center
