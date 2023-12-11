The Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) take on the CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matadome. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

  • This season, the Matadors have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Trailblazers' opponents have made.
  • CSU Northridge has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Matadors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trailblazers sit at 250th.
  • The 80.4 points per game the Matadors score are 8.8 more points than the Trailblazers give up (71.6).
  • CSU Northridge has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Utah Tech Stats Insights

  • The Trailblazers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 38.5% the Matadors' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Utah Tech has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.5% from the field.
  • The Trailblazers are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Matadors sit at 15th.
  • The Trailblazers score only 0.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Matadors give up to opponents (68.7).
  • Utah Tech has a 5-3 record when giving up fewer than 80.4 points.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

  • CSU Northridge is putting up 86.0 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 10.0 more points than it is averaging in road games (76.0).
  • When playing at home, the Matadors are ceding 11.5 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (73.8).
  • CSU Northridge is making 4.8 threes per game with a 29.7% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 2.4% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.0, 32.1%).

Utah Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Utah Tech averaged 7.6 more points per game at home (79.9) than away (72.3).
  • At home, the Trailblazers allowed 68.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Utah Tech made fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (40.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Pacific W 80-69 Alex G. Spanos Center
12/2/2023 @ Northern Colorado L 75-71 Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/7/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 92-54 Matadome
12/11/2023 Utah Tech - Matadome
12/19/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
12/22/2023 Montana State - Matadome

Utah Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Utah Valley W 65-53 Burns Arena
12/6/2023 @ Cal Baptist W 72-69 CBU Events Center
12/9/2023 Idaho L 63-62 Burns Arena
12/11/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome
12/16/2023 North Dakota - Burns Arena
12/21/2023 @ Colorado - CU Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.