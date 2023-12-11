The CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Matadome in Northridge, California

ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Northridge Moneyline Utah Tech Moneyline BetMGM CSU Northridge (-3.5) 146.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Northridge (-3.5) 147.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends

CSU Northridge is 6-1-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, just one of the Matadors games has hit the over.

Utah Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Trailblazers' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

