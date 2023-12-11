CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 11
The CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|CSU Northridge Moneyline
|Utah Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|CSU Northridge (-3.5)
|146.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|CSU Northridge (-3.5)
|147.5
|-154
|+128
CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Betting Trends
- CSU Northridge is 6-1-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Matadors games has hit the over.
- Utah Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Trailblazers' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
