The Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matadome. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Information

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Keonte Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 18.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Dionte Bostick: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jared Barnett: 2.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dearon Tucker: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Utah Tech Players to Watch

Noa Gonsalves: 13.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Beon Riley: 13.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Tanner Christensen: 11.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Isaac Jessup: 8.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hakim Byrd: 7.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison

CSU Northridge Rank CSU Northridge AVG Utah Tech AVG Utah Tech Rank 88th 80.2 Points Scored 70.8 257th 161st 70.0 Points Allowed 76.5 292nd 15th 40.3 Rebounds 32.3 220th 18th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 214th 353rd 4.0 3pt Made 6.8 230th 131st 14.2 Assists 11.8 260th 304th 14.0 Turnovers 14.5 331st

