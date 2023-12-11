CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (3-3) meet the CSU Northridge Matadors (4-2) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Matadome. This contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Keonte Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- De'Sean Allen-Eikens: 18.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dionte Bostick: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jared Barnett: 2.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dearon Tucker: 7.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Utah Tech Players to Watch
CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison
|CSU Northridge Rank
|CSU Northridge AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|88th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|257th
|161st
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|76.5
|292nd
|15th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|32.3
|220th
|18th
|13.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|214th
|353rd
|4.0
|3pt Made
|6.8
|230th
|131st
|14.2
|Assists
|11.8
|260th
|304th
|14.0
|Turnovers
|14.5
|331st
