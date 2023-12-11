The CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Northridge, California

Northridge, California Venue: Matadome

Favorite Spread Over/Under CSU Northridge -3.5 146.5

CSU Northridge vs Utah Tech Betting Records & Stats

The Matadors have gone 6-1-0 ATS this season.

CSU Northridge has played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and split those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Matadors have a 62.3% chance to win.

Utah Tech has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Trailblazers have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah Tech has a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total CSU Northridge 4 57.1% 80.4 149.7 68.7 140.3 149.8 Utah Tech 1 12.5% 69.3 149.7 71.6 140.3 143.3

Additional CSU Northridge vs Utah Tech Insights & Trends

The 80.4 points per game the Matadors score are 8.8 more points than the Trailblazers give up (71.6).

When CSU Northridge scores more than 71.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Trailblazers score an average of 69.3 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 68.7 the Matadors give up.

When it scores more than 68.7 points, Utah Tech is 4-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) CSU Northridge 6-1-0 1-1 1-6-0 Utah Tech 5-3-0 3-2 3-5-0

CSU Northridge vs. Utah Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

CSU Northridge Utah Tech 7-8 Home Record 9-5 0-14 Away Record 3-13 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 55.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 3-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

