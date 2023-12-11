Monday's contest features the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) and the Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) squaring off at UPMC Events Center (on December 11) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 victory for Delaware.

According to our computer prediction, Robert Morris is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Delaware. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 147.5 total.

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Line: Delaware -5.5

Delaware -5.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Delaware -250, Robert Morris +195

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 75, Robert Morris 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Robert Morris

Pick ATS: Robert Morris (+5.5)



Robert Morris (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Delaware is 6-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Robert Morris' 3-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Fightin' Blue Hens are 3-4-0 and the Colonials are 4-3-0. The teams put up 146 points per game combined, 1.5 less than this matchup's over/under.

Delaware Performance Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens average 77.4 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per contest (155th in college basketball). They have a +66 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Delaware averages 36.9 rebounds per game (177th in college basketball) while allowing 34.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Delaware makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 98th in college basketball, and the 89.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 181st in college basketball.

Delaware and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fightin' Blue Hens commit 10.1 per game (58th in college basketball) and force 10.8 (288th in college basketball play).

Robert Morris Performance Insights

The Colonials put up 68.6 points per game (299th in college basketball) while giving up 74.7 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a -55 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Robert Morris accumulates rank 304th in the country, 3.4 fewer than the 36.6 its opponents pull down.

Robert Morris knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (283rd in college basketball) at a 28.4% rate (328th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 its opponents make, shooting 32.9% from deep.

Robert Morris has committed 1.4 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.8 (317th in college basketball) while forcing 12.4 (158th in college basketball).

