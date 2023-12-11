The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48% the Colonials allow to opponents.

In games Delaware shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 305th.

The Fightin' Blue Hens record just 2.7 more points per game (77.4) than the Colonials give up (74.7).

When Delaware scores more than 74.7 points, it is 4-1.

Robert Morris Stats Insights

Robert Morris is 1-3 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials rank 125th.

The Colonials score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.

When Robert Morris allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 1-5.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware put up 71.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.

The Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.9).

Delaware averaged 6.8 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

Robert Morris scores 71.3 points per game at home, and 66.4 away.

The Colonials are giving up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (77).

Beyond the arc, Robert Morris knocks down more triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (5.8), but makes a lower percentage on the road (28.3%) than at home (28.4%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 George Washington L 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center 12/2/2023 @ Ohio L 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio 12/5/2023 @ Xavier W 87-80 Cintas Center 12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center 12/16/2023 Rhode Island - UBS Arena 12/20/2023 Rider - Bob Carpenter Center

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule