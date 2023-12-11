How to Watch Delaware vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48% the Colonials allow to opponents.
- In games Delaware shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 305th.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens record just 2.7 more points per game (77.4) than the Colonials give up (74.7).
- When Delaware scores more than 74.7 points, it is 4-1.
Robert Morris Stats Insights
- Robert Morris is 1-3 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials rank 125th.
- The Colonials score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
- When Robert Morris allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 1-5.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Delaware put up 71.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.9).
- Delaware averaged 6.8 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).
Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison
- Robert Morris scores 71.3 points per game at home, and 66.4 away.
- The Colonials are giving up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (77).
- Beyond the arc, Robert Morris knocks down more triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (5.8), but makes a lower percentage on the road (28.3%) than at home (28.4%).
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|George Washington
|L 81-71
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 74-73
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 87-80
|Cintas Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|UBS Arena
|12/20/2023
|Rider
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 77-59
|Truist Arena
|12/2/2023
|Youngstown State
|L 71-57
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Canisius
|L 87-80
|Koessler Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|Delaware
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/17/2023
|Saint Vincent
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|DeGol Arena
