The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48% the Colonials allow to opponents.
  • In games Delaware shoots better than 48% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the 178th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials sit at 305th.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens record just 2.7 more points per game (77.4) than the Colonials give up (74.7).
  • When Delaware scores more than 74.7 points, it is 4-1.

Robert Morris Stats Insights

  • Robert Morris is 1-3 when it shoots better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens are the rebounding team in the nation, the Colonials rank 125th.
  • The Colonials score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow.
  • When Robert Morris allows fewer than 77.4 points, it is 1-5.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Delaware put up 71.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.4 points per contest.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens gave up 68 points per game last year at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.9).
  • Delaware averaged 6.8 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.3 more threes and 3.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.5 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

  • Robert Morris scores 71.3 points per game at home, and 66.4 away.
  • The Colonials are giving up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (77).
  • Beyond the arc, Robert Morris knocks down more triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (5.8), but makes a lower percentage on the road (28.3%) than at home (28.4%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 George Washington L 81-71 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 @ Ohio L 74-73 Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Xavier W 87-80 Cintas Center
12/11/2023 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center
12/16/2023 Rhode Island - UBS Arena
12/20/2023 Rider - Bob Carpenter Center

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 77-59 Truist Arena
12/2/2023 Youngstown State L 71-57 UPMC Events Center
12/6/2023 @ Canisius L 87-80 Koessler Athletic Center
12/11/2023 Delaware - UPMC Events Center
12/17/2023 Saint Vincent - UPMC Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) - DeGol Arena

