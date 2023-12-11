The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware vs. Robert Morris matchup.

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Delaware (-4.5) 145.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Delaware (-4.5) 145.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends

Delaware has compiled a 6-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Fightin' Blue Hens' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Robert Morris has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Colonials and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

