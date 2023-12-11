The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Delaware Players to Watch

Jyare Davis: 18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Christian Ray: 8.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Cavan Reilly: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 14 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

14 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Stephaun Walker: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jackson Last: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 130th 77.4 Points Scored 68.6 299th 154th 70.1 Points Allowed 74.7 264th 178th 36.9 Rebounds 33.2 305th 273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 125th 167th 7.6 3pt Made 6.3 283rd 83rd 15.2 Assists 12 273rd 56th 10.1 Turnovers 13.8 317th

