Delaware vs. Robert Morris December 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) will face the Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Delaware vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Delaware (-4.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Delaware Players to Watch
- Jyare Davis: 18.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christian Ray: 8.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cavan Reilly: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 14 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Williams: 13.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Delaware vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|130th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|68.6
|299th
|154th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|264th
|178th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|33.2
|305th
|273rd
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|125th
|167th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|283rd
|83rd
|15.2
|Assists
|12
|273rd
|56th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|317th
