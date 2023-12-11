The Robert Morris Colonials (2-7) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023 at UPMC Events Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -5.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware vs Robert Morris Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Fightin' Blue Hens have put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread.

Delaware has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Fightin' Blue Hens have a 71.4% chance to win.

So far this season, Robert Morris has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

The Colonials have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +195 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Robert Morris has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 3 42.9% 77.4 146 70.1 144.8 142.2 Robert Morris 1 14.3% 68.6 146 74.7 144.8 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Delaware vs Robert Morris Insights & Trends

The 77.4 points per game the Fightin' Blue Hens score are just 2.7 more points than the Colonials give up (74.7).

When Delaware puts up more than 74.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Colonials put up an average of 68.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 6-1-0 3-0 3-4-0 Robert Morris 3-4-0 3-2 4-3-0

Delaware vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Robert Morris 10-5 Home Record 11-4 4-10 Away Record 5-10 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.