In the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Dennis Gilbert to score a goal for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (one shot).

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 81 total goals (three per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.2 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:16 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:31 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:03 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.